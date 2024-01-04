HONOLULU (KHON2) — A missing persons case has turned into a homicide investigation after a woman with Hawaii ties was found dead in California. According to police, her boyfriend a former rock band member, was arrested for the murder.

Capitola police report the remains of Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann was found at Tilden Regional Park. This comes after a frantic search for the 61-year-old during the holidays. According to police, Herrmann was last seen alive on Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz. Herrmann’s loved ones told KHON2, she was supposed to fly to Maui on Dec. 12 for the holidays, but missed her flight.

“When she didn’t answer her calls, I texted her, we’re worried can you return our call and then I knew something was wrong,” said Kamalu Carroll, family friend.

According to police, Herrmann’s boyfriend, Theobald Lengyel, founding member of the rock band Mr. Bungle, is accused of killing her. He was arrested for murder on Tuesday. Officials add, as the investigation continued, it was clear that foul play was involved.

“To know the result of her fate, that she would not be coming home, it’s so heartbreaking,” said Carroll.

Herrmann, better known as Alyx to family and friends, had roots in Hana, Maui. Loved ones say, she lived in California, but spent time in Hana visiting her parents. They added, her love for the ocean always had her on the next flight.

“Especially if there was the Queen’s race, Sarah Joe regatta, she was always ready jump into a workshop teach her how to make a paddle,” Carroll said.

Herrmann paddled for Hana Canoe Club in Maui and Outrigger Santa Cruz in California. Her crew said, Herrmann was a great competitor. This week, they’re honoring their beloved teammate by turning a canoe into a memorial.

“She was just very dependable and was always a joy to have in the canoe,” said Theresa Mulder, Outrigger Santa Cruz teammate. “I mean her smile and her laugh.”

Family and friends are still reeling over this tragedy, but said finding Herrmann is bringing some sense of closure.

“Like her brother said, sometimes people go decades without knowing what happened to their family member. So the important thing was to get Alyx back.”