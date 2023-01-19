HONOLULU (KHON2) – A contemporary replica of a traditional feather helmet worn by Hawaiian chiefs is missing after being stolen from the Volcano House Hotel on the Big Island.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park law enforcement officers released new images showing a man and woman near the front desk of the hotel around the time of the suspected theft.

They report on Friday Jan. 13 just before midnight at 11:45 p.m. someone stole the replica from the hotel.

The red and yellow helmet was made by renowned artist Rick San Nicolas and was displayed in a case near the front desk at the Volcano House Hotel.

Courtesy: NPS

According to park law enforcement, they are now asking the public to help identify the two individuals who they suspect stole the replica of the traditional feather helmet.

If you have information about the replica stolen, you are asked to contact the National Park Service. You can call or text them at (888) 653-0009.

For more information about Hawaii Volcanoes National Park click here.