HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii teacher has been arrested for sharing child pornography. Federal prosecutors said Alden Bunag sent illicit pictures and video to another teacher on the mainland and admitted to sex with a 13-year-old student.

Bunag made his first court appearance on Thursday at the federal courthouse and remains in custody until his next hearing. Court records said he admitted to investigators that he recorded his sexual encounters with a 13-year-old boy who was a former student, and sent the videos to others through a messenger app.

According to federal court documents, Bunag had been sending child pornography to a teacher in Philadelphia. That teacher was arrested in October.

Documents said Bunag and the mainland teacher exchanged over 33 hundred messages, including hundreds of images and video files.

The documents added that “Bunag claimed to have sex with (the boy) at the school during lunch breaks… Described (the boy) as a former student and knew that he was a minor at the time.”

Records said, “he also admitted to distributing the video recording of his sexual contact… admitted to distributing child pornography involving other minor victims.”

“It’s telling how the suspect confessed to the crimes. That goes to show how a lot of times, when people are involved in these kinds of crime, they do think they can get away with it,” said Doug Chin, a former state attorney general.

Records also show that Bunag does not have a criminal record, which Chin said is typical with suspects of child pornography.

“Oftentimes, they have no other contact with a law enforcement system and that shock actually results in a pretty quick confession, which appears to be what happened here,” said Chin.

He points out that this case shows the importance of the different agencies across the country working with each other, especially when dealing with suspects accused of such a heinous crime.

“In order to be able to crack down some of the most frightening and scary people in our community which is people who prey upon children and do so for sexual purposes,” he said.

We reached out to the Department of Education to find out about Bunag’s status as a teacher. We never got a response.

Bunag’s detention hearing is scheduled for June 21.