HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eric Stroeve, 54, was found guilty Thursday on one count of arson in the first degree for setting the double koa wood doors of Ali’iolani Hale on fire at the Hawaii Supreme Court back in May of 2021.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, the fire caused $55,000 worth of damage to the doors and total damage of over $800,000, which includes the doors, carpeting, security access station, and fire and smoke remediation.

The Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said, “Arson is an extremely dangerous crime as fires can spread quickly and unpredictably.”

“This attack on one of the most historic buildings in our state, home to one of the branches of our State government, must be met with stiff punishment and we will be asking the Court to sentence Stroeve to the maximum prison term,” Alm continued.

Arson in the first degree is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Stroeve is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

His sentencing is set for Oct. 20, 2022.