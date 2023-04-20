HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department tweeted that they had arrested two suspects that they said shot at officers Thursday morning.

Kona patrol officers attempted to stop a car that was believed to have committed two burglaries in the area, sometime after 4 a.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The car did not stop upon initial contact along Māmalahoa Highway at Rabbit Hill Road Street and, instead, continued through Captain Cook.

Police said gunshots were fired at their patrol cars and police believe the shots came from the suspect vehicle. One windshield was shattered and another vehicle was struck. No officers were injured.

HPD terminated their pursuit and the vehicle, described as a 2013 BMW, continued toward the Ka‘ū direction.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A short while later, a Ford Explorer was stolen at gunpoint in the Kealakekua area. The BMW was recovered near the scene.

The Explorer was last seen heading back toward Captain Cook.

Police arrested two individuals, that they believed were the suspects, on as yet unknown charges.