The area of a police investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Hilo on Aug. 23, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday in Hilo.

According to officers, they responded to a report of a male party with a knife on Keawe Street shortly after 4 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene they told the suspect to put the knife down, that’s when he immediately began to approach an officer rapidly. As a result, the officer drew his weapon and gave clear commands to the suspect.

However, the suspect reportedly ignored the commands and the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect in the lower body.

Police and responding paramedics then performed CPR on the suspect and he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect remains hospitalized; however, the police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

No injuries to bystanders or responding officers have been reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. You can also contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386 or John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

As a result of the incident, Keawe Street was closed between Mamo and Kalakaua streets at around 5 p.m. but has since been reopened.