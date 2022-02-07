Hawai’i Police Department warns printing and using counterfeit money is a felony after launching 14 investigations

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department warned that counterfeit money is being used on the Big Island.

Printing and using counterfeit money is a felony offense that can result in 10 years in prison and a fine.

Police said $5 to $100 bills were used at stores and given to people to pay for services or items in the past three months.

There were 14 different cases police are investigating.

So how do you spot one fake bills? Look at the money closely.

Investigators say in many of these cases, the counterfeit bills had markings that indicate they’re meant to be used as prop money.

Counterfeit money, Hilo, Hawaii, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Hawai’i Police Department)

Counterfeit money, Hilo, Hawaii, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Hawai’i Police Department)

If you were given any counterfeit bills, call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

To learn more about how to tell if money is counterfeit visit the U.S. Currency Education Program website.