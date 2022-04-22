HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in the murder of a Hawaii Loa Ridge man is scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday, April 25.

Juan Baron requested a Spanish interpreter for future hearings, according to court documents on Thursday, April 21. The court requested an interpreter for Monday’s bail hearing.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Baron pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, theft and identity theft.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing 73-year-old Gary Ruby in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

Baron has been ordered to remain in custody without bail pending Monday’s hearing.

His trial is scheduled for Monday, June 20.

On Tuesday, March 8, at around 1 p.m., the medical examiner chief investigator, forensic anthropologist and evidence specialist entered the Hawaii Loa Ridge home after police said a bathtub in the master bathroom was filled with a concrete-plaster substance with a layer of coffee grounds on the surface.

Through the excavation process, they discovered that there were two layers of coffee grounds. Several insects were also discovered and later taken for analysis.

After removing the concrete substance, Ruby’s body was discovered at the bottom of the bathtub. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

On Wednesday, March 9, U.S. Marshals and the Los Angeles police arrested Baron on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, California, that was bound for Mexico.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

On Friday, April 8, the Honolulu Police Department extradicted Baron from Los Angeles to Honolulu. He made his first appearance in court on Monday, April 11.