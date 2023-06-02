WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Friday, June 2 at 12:59 p.m.

According to EMS, the call came in for the Waianae area in West Oʻahu.

EMS said they responded to what is believed to be a stabbing. The victim of the alleged stabbing was identified as a 38-year-old male.

EMS treated the 38-year-old victim for a stab wound. They then transported him to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.