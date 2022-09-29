HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old Honolulu man was sentenced on Wednesday to seven and a half years of imprisonment and 15 years of supervised release for transportation of child pornography. Kenneth Lim had pleaded guilty to the child porn offense on March 2.

“Lim’s conduct demonstrates the way predators utilize social media to exploit children, as well as the fact they store the pornographic images of their victims on their electronic media,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors, in a statement.

On Jan. 6, 2019, Lim said he arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport aboard a flight from Japan with thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of minor girls stored on his electronic devices. According to documents presented in court, the girls were approximately six to 13 years old.

Then in December 2019, law enforcement caught Lim at the Honolulu airport with more images of child porn on his electronic devices.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Lim said he told federal agents he was arrested in Japan in 2016 for contacting over 100 minor girls online, ranging from 10 to 12 years old. He used social media to contact the girls and admitted to exchanging nude images with some of them.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Click here to learn more.