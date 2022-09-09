HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Justice announced that two men pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the men is the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys.

According to the DOJ, the men pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding in the District of Columbia.

Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu, is an elder within the Proud Boys — which describes themselves as “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world, aka Western Chauvinists.”

The DOJ stated that Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., and arrived on Jan. 5.

Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Texas, attended the rally the next day with Ochs, where they joined other people who were illegally on Capitol grounds.

The DOJ said both men allegedly threw smoke bombs at the police line and filmed themselves smoking cigarettes as they moved through the Capitol building.

The following day Ochs was arrested on Jan. 7 in Honolulu, and DeCarlo was arrested on Jan. 26 in Texas.

The two are to be sentenced on Dec. 9, 2022, and face a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, including potential financial penalties.

Anyone with tips on the case can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.