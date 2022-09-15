HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Justice said on Wednesday that a Hawaii man has been indicted on charges of child pornography and cyberstalking.

DOJ said 31-year-old Gerardo Javier Montes was indicted on July 27 after he was arrested in Hawaii on July 29.

Montes plead not guilty to the charges on Wednesday after he was transferred to Missouri to appear in United States District Court.

Montes’ victims were reportedly minors from multiple states, including a 13-year-old in Hawaii.

The 31-year-old supposedly found his targets on various online platforms. By pretending to be a young female he would get other young girls to send him child sex abuse material, according to the motion.

He faces one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of attempted production of child pornography and one count of cyberstalking.