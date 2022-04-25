HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i police have charged a Kurtistown man for second-degree murder after a badly burned body was found in a vehicle in Puna.

Ammon Kaipo Spencer Stanley, 35, was also charged with second-degree assault. His bail has been set $1,010,000. He is still in custody. He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, April 26.

Police went to Beach Road off of Maku’u Drive after being told about a vehicle that was set on fire with a body inside when they were called to the scene after 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Officers found the vehicle with charred remains in the bushes about 100 feet away from the road.

Stanley was arrested for second-degree murder just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released pending identification and notification of next of kin. Police said they will identify the victim by DNA comparison. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police said the victim had been shot while seating in his vehicle on the side of the road on 35th Avenue.

Police also identified a 36-year woman that had also been shot in the vehicle but she managed to escape to safety.

Police said Stanley reportedly drove the victim’s vehicle, with the deceased victim inside, to Beach Road where it was set on fire.

The female victim later received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective John Balberde at (808) 961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov. You can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.