Christopher Estoy, the suspect involved in a kidnapping incident that occurred on Aug. 24. (Courtesy: Big Island Office of the Prosecuting Attorney).

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island law enforcement said they are investigating a kidnapping case that involved a minor at Honaunau Elementary School and a 29-year-old man.

According to the office of the Prosecuting Attorney, on Aug. 24 the suspect Christopher Estoy was accused of restricting a child, who he had no relations with, from leaving the elementary school bathroom.

Estoy now faces charges of kidnapping, custodial interference in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

In addition, prosecutors said that Estoy had a prior felony kidnapping conviction before his recent charges.

Estoy was also accused of being involved in a burglary at a Hilo hotel on Aug. 8.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday morning in Kona District Court and remains in custody in lieu of $125,000 bail.