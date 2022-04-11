HONOLULU (KHON2) — Juan Baron made his first court appearance in connection to the murder of 73-year-old Gary Ruby who was found dead in his bathtub at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home over a month ago.

Baron was extradited to Honolulu from California on Friday, April 8 after being arrested by Los Angeles police inside of a Greyhound bus that was departing for Mexico. He later admitted to detectives that he killed Ruby and tried to cover it up.

Baron’s arraignment was held on Monday, around 8:30 a.m at the District Courthouse in Honolulu.

The court kept no bail. Baron’s next court date is set for Wednesday, April 13 at 1 p.m.