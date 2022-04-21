HONOLULU (KHON2) — Juan Baron appeared in court on Thursday morning and acknowledged the charges against him, which stem from the murder of Gary Ruby in March.

The judge ordered Baron held without bail.

Baron was arrested in California a few days after Ruby’s body was found encased in cement in his Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

Baron was extradited from LA to Honolulu on Friday, April 8. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of first-degree identity theft. He was later indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, April 13.

According to court documents, Ruby was possibly killed between January and March.

The jury hearing is set for June 20. If Baron is found guilty of all charges, he could spend life in prison.