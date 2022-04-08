HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect was extradited to Honolulu Friday afternoon, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Police said Juan Baron is in police custody.

Baron, who was arrested in California in connection to the murder of 73-year-old Gary Ruby in his Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

Baron was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree theft, and one count of first-degree identity theft.

On March 8, at around 1 p.m., the medical examiner chief investigator, forensic anthropologist and evidence specialist entered the Hawaii Loa Ridge home after police said a bathtub in the master bathroom was filled with a concrete-plaster substance with a layer of coffee grounds on the surface.