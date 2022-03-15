HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who is a suspect in the death of a Hawaii Loa Ridge man will be in Hawaii next month.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Juan Baron waived extradition on Monday, March 14.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to be picked up by Hawaii authorities on or before April 13.





He is accused of killing 73-year-old Gary Ruby, and encasing him in concrete in a tub.

He was also charged with theft and identity theft.