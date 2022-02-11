Hawaii Island Police encourage safe driving this weekend of the Big Game

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police across the state urge drivers to stay safe especially since this is the weekend of the Big Game.

Don’t drink and drive.

Police said nationwide it is illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol, or drugs of any kind.

If you are going to drink, please arrange for a safe ride home in advance.

If you are planning a party, make sure your guests have a safe way home.

If you know someone who should not be driving, don’t let them drive. Find an alternative to help them.

“We want to make sure people enjoy themselves but arrive alive to wherever they’re going to go and go back to their families,” said Sgt. Thomas Koyanagi, Hawaii Island Police Department. “Because we do not enjoy going to people’s houses at 2 a.m. in the morning to let them know that a loved one’s died, especially when we know it’s totally preventable.”

Koyanagi said so far this year Hawaii Island has seen seven traffic fatalities, compared to three at the same time last year.

The Hawaii Island Police Department will be stepping up enforcement across the island.