Hawaii Island man arrested, charged with list of offenses

KA’U, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department (HPD) arrested Travis Leka on Jan. 16 for two outstanding warrants and a list of other charges.

According to HPD, Leka was taken to Na‘alehu Police Station where he was charged with one count of first-degree burglary in connection with a Jan. 16 incident, where he was captured on video surveillance in a residence on Prince Kuhio Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Ranchos Subdivision.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

HPD said Leka was also charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment, and abuse of a family member in a Dec. 7, 2021 incident on Tiki Lane, involving a 26-year-old Ocean View woman.

Leka has also been charged with second-degree assault on a man in Ocean View, along with second-degree burglary of a structure on Pineapple Parkway that happened on Dec. 8, according to HPD. He was also charged with two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle stemming from taking two vehicles from a residence on Bamboo Lane on Dec. 31.

Leka made his initial court appearance at the Kona District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 18. HPD said he was held on bail and transferred to the custody of the Hawai’i Community Correctional Center while he waited his preliminary hearing that was held on Thursday, Jan. 20 in the Hilo District Court.

Leka’s bail was set for $80,000.



