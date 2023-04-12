HONOLULU (KHON2) — From weaving, driving in the wrong direction and close call after close call, a Hawaii Island visitor captured terrifying moments on camera Tuesday, April 11.

“Then, he hits a telephone pole; and his car flipped upside down. And, then, [the vehicle] just rolled off the side of a hill,” said David Robertson, witness. “It was– it was absolutely crazy.”

According to Big Island police, around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, a 41-year-old Captain Cook man was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Mamalahoa Highway. Officers arrested the man for operating a vehicle under the influence.

“Man, he was getting close. It was very close to head on collisions. He almost hit the tail of a truck that was pulling into a parking spot, and it was just terrifying to watch,” Robertson said.

Advocates tell KHON2 that this video is a sobering reminder about the dangers of driving drunk.

“There were so many chances that he could have hit somebody else, or he could have killed himself as well,” said Theresa Paulette, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii.

Big Island police have made 279 DUI arrests as of April 9. Police said, over the last week, there have been 13 DUI arrests with two of those involved in crashes.

Experts added that graduation and the busy summer holiday season is approaching; and if anyone suspects a drunk driver on the road, the best thing to do is create space between them.

“Let them pass. Pull over. Let them pass,” said Ret. Lt. William Hankins, former Maui Police Department Traffic Commander. “If you are behind somebody and they’re driving erratically, do not pass them. You want to keep them in front of you so that you can see exactly what they’re doing.”

Meanwhile, an effort to lower the State’s blood alcohol threshold for drunk driving from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent has lost steam at the Legislature. Lawmakers said there’s a need for more data on the potential change.

“Once you get up above 0.05 percent, the decision making process is gone; and that’s why people are getting killed,” Hankins said.

Meanwhile, witnesses to Tuesday’s incident are glad no one was killed or injured.

“The fact that he didn’t hit anybody else, the fact that the only damage done was to his own car and he ended up walking away with nothing more than a couple of scrapes is a total miracle,” Robertson said.