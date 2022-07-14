Representative Matthew LoPresti arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Matthew LoPresti, a Hawaii lawmaker was charged on Wednesday with driving under the influence after being arrested in June on Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach.

The Honolulu Police Department released body cam footage of an HPD officer asking LoPresti multiple times if he would take a sobriety test.

According to HPD’s video, LoPresti refused to take the test and was arrested after arguing with the police officer.

LoPresti was released from police custody after posting bail of $500.

His next court date is set for Monday, July 18.