HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $84,000 in back wages and damages for 44 underpaid workers at a painting business in Honolulu. Their investigation revealed that the company didn’t treat their employees’ pre-shift activities as on-the-clock work.

Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records, the agency said.

“Overtime earned should be overtime paid,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter said in a statement. “Not counting work performed before or after a scheduled shift misrepresents the workers total weekly hours worked and leads to the underpayment of wages, including lawfully entitled overtime pay.”

Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. assessed $10,000 in civil money penalties for disregarding the FLSA, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.

If you think you may be owed back wages, click here or call the Honolulu Regional Office at (808) 541-1361. The department can speak with callers confidentially, regardless of their immigration status, in more than 200 languages through the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

To ensure your hours and pay are accurate, click here.