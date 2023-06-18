HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at 11:23 p.m.

The call came from the Waianae area on Farrington Highway on Saturday, June 17.

According to EMS, they responded to an incident involving a 17-year-old female.

EMS said that when they arrived on the scene, they found that the 17-year-old female had sustained gunshot wounds.

Paramedics treated the 17-year-old female at the site of the incident. She was then transported to a local area trauma hospital in critical condition.

HPD said that they are investigating this situation as an attempted murder.

On Friday, June 16 at 11:12 p.m. in the Kaneʻohe area on Pahia Drive, HPD and EMS responded to another attempted murder.

According to police, a 49-year-old male was the victim in a stabbing incident.

Police said that the 49-year-old male got into an argument with a 44-year-old female that escalated into what the police said is an attempted murder event.

The 44-year-old female stabbed the 49-year-old male with what police called a “dangerous instrument”.

Once on the scene, HPD said they identified the suspect and arrested the 44-year-old female.

Then, on March 16, police said they arrested a 30-year-old suspect in the Kaneʻohe area. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and a list of other charges.

In this case, police said they were dispatched to a gas station at Windward City Shopping Center on Thursday, March 9 where the suspect had demanded money from a male victim.