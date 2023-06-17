HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety announced that they are searching for a missing inmate.

According to DPS, a work furlough inmate by the name of Donoven Schine is missing.

DPS said Schine was reported missing during a 3:30 a.m. headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center.

DPS said that Schine did not have permission to leave the facility.

State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were both notified of Schine’s disappearance and that he was not authorized to leave.

DPS said that Schine is 26 years old. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Schine has brown hair and eyes and usually wears a beard.

According to DPS, Schine is in the Laumaka Work Furlough Center to serve time for charges stemming from Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Theft 2 and Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3.

He was scheduled to have a parole hearing on Aug. 30; however, he now faces additional charges once located that will extend his sentence, according to DPS.

Schine became a part of a community custody inmate program that allows him to work in a furlough program.

Community custody is the lowest classification status of incarceration, and this program provides pass privileges that allowed him to leave the Laumaka Work Furlough Center campus.

In April, HPD and State Sheriffs were searching for Milton Kapule, another community custody inmate who left the Laumaka Work Furlough Center’s housing unit without authorization.

On May 6, DPS stated that at around 6:55 a.m., they captured escaped Kapule and transported him back to Oʻahu County Corrections Center.

