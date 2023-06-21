HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department said they have made arrests in the case involving stolen Merrie Monarch medals.

According to police, the arrests were made while they were investigating a criminal trespass case.

Police said that at 7:49 a.m. on June 19, Hilo police officers responded to a burglary that was reported at the Merrie Monarch Festival office (Report #23-059241).

They indicated that it was reported that between 10 a.m. Sunday, June 18 and 7 a.m. Monday, June 19 there were unknown suspect(s) who entered the offices. The intruders removed numerous items valued at more than $2,700.

Police said that it was initially reported that 12 Merrie Monarch medals were stolen. But, police found that it was only eight medals that had been stolen.

While police continued their investigation on Tuesday, June 20, Hawaii police said Hilo officers were responding to a trespassing call at 9:17 a.m. at a closed business in the 390 block of Hualani Street in Hilo.

According to the property manager of the second location, the business had been unlawfully entered by an unknown number of suspects.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located 36-year-old Dayson Eblacas of Ewa Beach, Oahu and 30-year-old Makua Amituanai of Pāhoa inside the business and arrested both men for first-degree criminal trespass (Report #23-059608),” said a representative for Hawaii Police Department. “Both men were suspected of illegally squatting at the property.”

Hawaii police went on to explain further.

“Later that same day, Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the business where the two men were arrested,” added the Hawaii Island Police spokesperson.

Police said that upon executing the search warrant at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday evening, police recovered property stolen from the Merrie Monarch Festival office. This recovery included eight Merrie Monarch medals, numerous electronic devices and clothing items.

According to police, both suspects remain in custody at the Hawai’i Police Department East Hawai’i Detention Center pending additional investigation.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the Merrie Monarch burglary and anticipate additional arrests and charges to be forthcoming in that burglary investigation.