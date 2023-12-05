KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KNON2) — The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department (HPD) said they are investigating a robbery.

According to HPD personnel, there was attempted robbery on Sunday, Nov. 3; and they need your help.

The robbery took place in the parking lot of the Kona Aquatics Center in the afternoon hours.

HPD said that at approximately 5:13 p.m. Kona patrol officers were sent to respond to a call from the Kona Aquatics Center from where it was reported that a 70-year-old male had sustained injuries to his head and neck.

According to HPD, the 70-year-old victim was reported to have been in the parking lot of the Kona Aquatic Center when he was approached by an unknown male who was wielding a knife. The unknown male also demanded that the victim hand over his wallet.

But when the 70-year-old victim refused to give over his wallet to the attacker, the suspect attacked him, said police. First, he struck him on the head with a closed fist. Then, with the knife, the suspect cut the 70-year-old victim’s neck, causing a 12-centimeter laceration, according to HPD.

HPD said that the 70-year-old victim was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

According to HPD officers, the suspect is described as:

being a male.

appearing to be of Hawaiian descent.

being approximately 35-years-old.

being 5-foot 7-inches to 5-foot 8-inches tall.

being 150 lbs.

wearing a dark colored t-shirt with unknown gray decals/writing on the front and knee-length shorts.

having short hair shaved close near the ears, no facial hair, dark skin.

speaking with a pidgin accent.

Police ask anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311; or Acting Detective Joel Furuto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281; or via email at Joel.Furuto@hawaiicounty.gov.