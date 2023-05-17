VOLCANO, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Sunday, May 14, Hawaiʻi Island police said that a fatal hit and run took place.

According to police, they are investigating the hit and run collision that took place on the northbound section of Highway 11 that fronts Glenwood Park in Volcano.

Police indicated that a 34-year-old man from Mountain View was initially arrested.

Hawaiʻi Island police said that the man was arrested for the following:

Negligent Homicide in the First Degree.

Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

Duty to Give Information or Render Aid.

According to Hawaiʻi Island police, they conferred with the County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday afternoon, May 16. In this meeting, they decided to release the suspect pending further investigation.

It was reported on Sunday that Hawaiʻi Island police responded to a report of a traffic collision on Highway 11 in Volcano at 9:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said that the suspect was performing CPR on an unresponsive male in the grassy area of the park 20 feet from the northbound lane of Highway 11.

Hawaiʻi Island police said that the victim, a 40-year-old male pedestrian, was then transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m. Sunday night.

Police indicated that the victim has remained unidentified until they can attain a positive identification and have the opportunity to notify next of kin.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death, according to police.

Hawaiʻi Island police have determined that the suspect was traveling north on Highway 11 in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma. This is when he struck the male pedestrian who was in the northbound shoulder lane.

Police said that initially, the suspect believed he had hit a pig; so, he continued north on Highway 11 to the area of Lehuanani, Mountain View.

The suspect then went to an acquittance’s residence before he decided to return to the scene in order to identify what he had struck, according to police.

When he realized he had in fact struck a human, the suspect called 911 and began CPR prior to the arrival of emergency services personnel, said police.

The East Hawaiʻi Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing their investigation into this traffic collision.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Hawaiʻi Island police said that this is the ninth fatal traffic collision of 2023 compared which is compared to 15 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period in 2022.