HONOLULU (KHON2) — Murder suspect Hailey Dandurand took the stand on Thursday, July 27 as she was being cross examined by the prosecutor in the case.

Dandurand is accused of killing telma boinville and tying up her 8-year-old daughter.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

She testified at an earlier time that her then-boyfriend Stephen Brown had committed the crimes and that she was afraid he would kill her if she didn’t go along.

Brown was convicted of murder and kidnapping in a separate trial.

Dandurand added that the plan was only to get some food when they broke into the North Shore home.

The prosecutor questioned why she didn’t leave knowing that the situation was escalating into violence.

“You chose to stay even though you knew that Brown had knives,” questioned Scott Bell who is the Deputy Prosecutor for the case. “You know that right?”

Hailey Durand, who is the defendant in the case, quietly responded with a “Yes.”

“You chose to stay, even though you knew that Brown had the machete?” pushed Bell.

“Yes,” responded Dandurand

“Brown didn’t make you stay you chose to stay right?” asked Bell as he pressed harder.

“Yes,” said Dandurand.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The prosecutor pointed out that Dandurand had several opportunities to leave the house, but she never did. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday, July 28.