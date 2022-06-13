HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui are asking for the public’s help with information on an assault in Kihei.

Police responded to an assault in a private parking lot on South Kihei Road just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

When police arrived a 29-year-old Haiku man was found unconscious.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim was in a fight with another man before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maui police or contact Detective Kamuela Mawae at (808) 875-5411.