HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu said that on Friday, May 5 a road closure came to the H-3.

The closure was precipitated by a critical hit and run motor vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The incident occurred on the H-3 Freeway in the westbound direction in the Kaneʻohe area.

The Honolulu Police Department said its Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported that an unidentified motorist was traveling westbound in the left lane of the H-3 Freeway.

The person’s vehicle collided with a 20-year-old adult female pedestrian. She was standing on the left shoulder of the H-3. She was on the shoulder because she was giving aid to and checking on a stalled motorcycle in the area.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call and that they encountered a female in her 20s once on the scene.

EMS indicated that they treated the 20-year-old who apparently was part of a motorcycle group.

When she stopped to help someone on another motorcycle on the side of the freeway, she was hit by a car.

HPD said that as a result of the collision, the 20-year-old female pedestrian was transported via Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital in critical condition.

HPD also said that the motorist who hit her is unknown and was traveling westbound on the H-3 Freeway. The driver did not stop to render aid or provide information.

The vehicle, HPD believes, is possibly a black sedan or sports car.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD has asked that if anyone has any information on this incident to please contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.