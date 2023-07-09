HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, July 8, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call.

The call came in at around 11:52 p.m. It brought EMS personnel and the Honolulu Police Department to School Street in the Kalihi area.

According to EMS, the two people who needed medical attention and who were in some way involved in the incident were a 20-year-old male and a 15-year-old male.

EMS said that one of the two people was in critical condition and was transported to a local area trauma facility.

The second person involved was considered to be in stable condition. He was also transported to a local area trauma center.

At around 11:32 p.m. the City and County of Honolulu sent out a road closure notification for School Street.

In the announcement, Officials indicated that Honolulu police officers were on the scene conducting an investigation.

In the most incident before this shooting on Saturday night took place was in Waianae on Saturday, June 17.

A group of teens were hanging out on the beach when another group in a car drove by and began shooting at the teens on the beach. While most in the beach walking group got away without being harmed, one person was critically wounded.

In this incident, a 17-year-old female, Richianna Deguzman, was shot in the head. She was taken to Queens and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit where she was not expected to live.

However, on Thursday, July 6, she was transferred to a rehabilitation facility. She is still in a comma, but her family is currently able to communicate with her.

HPD said that there still have not been any arrests made in this situation.