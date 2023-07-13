HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gruesome evidence was presented on Day 2 of the Eric Thompson trial. He’s accused of killing a Waipahu acupuncturist. The Thursday, July 13 hearing had to stop briefly because people in the gallery were overwhelmed by some graphic photos.

Honolulu Police Department’s Evidence Specialist Garrick Baligad spent a few hours on the witness stand as he presented the layout of the clinic where the body of Jon Tokuhara was found in January 2022.

He gave details of where the bullet casings were found in relation to the body.

“State exhibit 41 is a view of the decedent,” said Baligad.

Supporters of Tokuhara’s family who were in the gallery could not hold back their emotions. So, the hearing took a brief pause as they left the courtroom. Also, on the stand was HPD officer John Mintern who was the first officer at the scene; he talked about securing the crime scene.

The defense attorney pointed out that Mintern turned off his bodycam for about ten minutes. And there was another officer there who was good friends with Tokuhara and should not have been there.

So, the attorney questioned why Mintern didn’t report it.

“His involvement should’ve been on your report at least a brief mention?” said defense attorney David Hayakawa.

“Yes, sir; or he should have submitted a follow up saying he was there,” said Mintern.

“That’s on him. But your responsibility would’ve been to list him?” said Hayakawa.

“Yes, sir,” said Mintern.

When questioned by the prosecutor, Mintern said the officer did not interfere with the investigation. As to why he didn’t mention it in his report?

“I didn’t even think about it. The officers I listed on the report are actively involved in the investigation,” said Mintern.