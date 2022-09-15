HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu grand jury indicted 24-year-old Kendall Ramsey on Wednesday, Sept. 14. He faces multiple murder charges in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend and infant son. Police said the incident happened on March 25, 2020, just before midnight at the Sun Rise Complex in Ewa Beach.

“Domestic violence is a scourge in our community,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “Sending Ramsey to prison for life without parole will protect others from his violent and dangerous behavior.”

Ramsey is accused of stabbing his then 23-year-old girlfriend and 6-month-old son to death, before ramming his car into another vehicle in Kunia.

He was indicted and charged with the following offenses:

One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of second-degree murder

One count of second-degree attempted murder

Ramsey was originally charged via an April 1, 2020 complaint filed in Circuit Court after he waived

his right to a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause.

“Based on the Hawaii Supreme Court’s ruling in State v. Obrero on September 8, 2022, the constitutionally-approved 40-year-old practice of charging defendants via complaint and preliminary hearing was ruled to be no longer valid,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. “As a result, the charges against Ramsey were dismissed without prejudice and he was indicted on the same charges on September 14, 2022.”

Alm said this is one of more than 160 cases that his office has taken to preliminary hearing and will now have to charge again through the grand jury process. This includes 25 murder and attempted murder cases. Ramsey is currently being held without bail.