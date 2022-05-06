HONOLULU(KHON2) — Three days after security guard Michael Stubbs was attacked on the job, his longtime girlfriend said he’s still fighting to stay alive.

Stubbs remains in the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center. His family is holding on to hope that he’ll pull through and they want to know why his attacker wasn’t behind bars.

Stubbs’ longtime girlfriend describes him as a gentleman, kindhearted, and generous.

“Today, 16 years later, he opens the door, lets you in the room first, carries all the packages, you don’t have to carry nothing,” she explained.

Now, she’s trying to make sense of what happened.

“Your emotions just go from worrying about how bad is it, to what happened, then you accept OK,” she said.

It’s been three days since Stubbs was attacked while working security at Pioneer Plaza. The 32-year-old suspect allegedly knocked him unconscious with a metal flask, and he fell face-first on the concrete after Stubbs asked him to leave.

Stubbs was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His girlfriend said his condition has not improved.

When asked if he had woken up yet she said, “no, he has not.”

“I think if he wakes up then things could get better, but he needs to wake up first,” she said while choking back tears.

“It’s not his fault. That dude should have never been out on the street,” she said.

Police arrested the suspect after the incident. He has four felony convictions and two warrants for violating his probation.

On Thursday he was released pending investigation for the alleged attempted murder of Stubbs but remains in custody for other charges on $40,000 bail.

“Our justice system is not holding people accountable they’re back on the street they’re hurting innocent people like Mike,” she said. “Bottom line, whatever it is, Mike was just doing his job.”

She is trying to stay positive and looks forward to visiting him for the first time Saturday. Only one visitor is allowed per day. She felt his sons should see him first.

KHON asked her what she would tell Stubbs when she sees him.

She fought to hold back the tears welling up in her eyes. Her voice quivered as she said, “I love him and that he needs to wake up.”