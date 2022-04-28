HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to an emergency call about a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed several times on Thursday, April 28.

The incident happened between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday at a residence in Kapolei, and EMS arrived at the scene around 4:45 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The 17-year-old victim was transported to the nearest hospital in critical condition. Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old woman for second-degree attempted murder.

According to HPD, the 18-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old victim several times with a dangerous instrument. HPD said charges are pending at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating.