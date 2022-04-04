HONOLULU (KHON2) — A push for more police presence on the Leeward Coast is moving through the state legislature, but there are some challenges with the proposal.

A plan to create District 9 — or a police precinct specifically for the Waianae area — is in the works at the state Capitol. Waianae residents have been asking for this amid an increase in recent crime.

The Salcedo family said for non-emergency calls, expect a long wait for police to respond.

“When we do have HPD to be coming out to respond, it takes 45 minutes to not at all,” said Austin Salcedo, Waianae resident.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) currently has eight patrol districts stretched across Oahu, with District 8 covering Kapolei to Makaha. The police union said District 9 would run from the Kahe Power Plant to Kaena Point.

“The problem is over the years, with a growth — the exponential growth — out in the west side, Kapolei is a second city, but they haven’t increased the staffing,” said Robert Cavaco, State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) President.

According to SHOPO, the number of officers for each district is based on call volume, population and crime rates. Even with District 8 growing, patrol has stayed the same.

“We haven’t seen any movement from the department to take a look at that again,” said Cavaco. “You have some retirees that I speak to on a frequent basis that they look at the patrol roster and they can see that it’s the same when they were there, you know, 10, 15 years ago.”

This proposal comes as the department continues to experience staffing shortages.

KHON2 reached out to HPD for comment and did not receive a response at the time of this publication.

The resolutions to create District 9 will be heard on Tuesday in the Senate.