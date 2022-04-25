MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A vigil will be held on Monday, April 25 in Mahaka for a mother who was fatally beaten last week.

Family, friends and community members will remember Waianae resident Michelle McPeek where her body was found on the oceanside of Farrington Highway and Upena Street on Tuesday, April 19.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. on Farrington Highway. It will them move to Keaau Beach Park.

Her son Joshua McPeek, 19, is charged with her murder.

He made his first appearance in court on Friday, April 22.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

He is in police custody. His bail is $1 million.