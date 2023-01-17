HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Honolulu residents are under investigation in Pennsylvania in connection to multiple crimes.

The United States Department of Justice said Earl Marshawn Washington, 60, and his wife, Zsanett Nagy, 31, have been indicted and charged with fraud and money laundering from selling counterfeit art.

The indictment alleges that Washington and Nagy sold counterfeit artistic goods known as “woodblocks” or “woodcuts” to various buyers. They advertised the counterfeit art as being from between the 15th and early 20th centuries.

According to the indictment, woodblock collectors in France made $84,350.91 in PayPal payments to Nagy. It wasn’t until after the purchase that the collectors realizes the woodblocks were not from the 15th and 16th centuries.

Nagy was accused of moving the funds from PayPal to a bank account in her name then quickly withdrawing the funds by several thousand dollars at a time.

The indictment further accused Washington of defrauding woodblock collectors from France and Pennsylvania.

Washington and Nagy have allegations against them collectively seeking over $200,000 for funds allegedly paid by buyers of the counterfeit goods.

The two have been indicted and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. Washington was also separately charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.