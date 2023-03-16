HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four Honolulu Police Department officers have been charged with felony offenses in connection with an accident that injured multiple people in Makaha in 2021.

According to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, the officers involved in the incident were Joshua Nahulu, Erik Smith, Jake Bartolome and Robert Lewis.

The incident happened on September 12 at around 3:30 a.m. when the officers were responding to a noise complaint at Maili Beach Park.

When officers saw a white Honda sedan exiting a parking lot onto Farrington Highway, they allegedly followed the vehicle in an unannounced pursuit.

Nahulu was allegedly the closest to the sedan when it left the highway and crashed onto private property. All six occupants of the sedan were critically injured.

Prosecutors said Bartolome allegedly drove past the crash scene and shortly after all four of the officers were dispatched to the scene. However, the officers allegedly behaved as if having no knowledge of what happened.

When Smith, Bartolome, and Lewis submitted their reports they were accused of leaving out the events that happened before the crash, according to prosecutors.

Nahulu has been charged with collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

The other three officers were charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree and conspiracy to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree.