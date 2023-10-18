HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department confirms, a sergeant, reserve officer, an officer, and a recruit were arrested for family abuse between Oct. 4 and Oct. 13. According to HPD, all four individuals have been placed on restricted duty and their police powers have been removed.

“We take all allegations very seriously as an organization and the reports of these investigations will be investigated thoroughly,” said Chief Joe Logan of HPD.

The police union said in a statement:

“Domestic violence can never be tolerated. It is important to remember that, at this point, these are allegations, and just like every other private citizen, each officer has a right to due process. We fully expect the Honolulu Police Department to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into these allegations. SHOPO firmly supports a fair process that holds our officers to the high standards expected of them by our fellow officers and the community we serve.” Stephen Keogh, SHOPO Vice President

Chief Logan said, besides potential criminal charges, officers will be subjected to administrative investigation and possible disciplinary actions including discharge.

“Nothing should be swept under the rug, nothing should be hidden,” said Doug Chin, Honolulu Police Commission chair. “This is a very serious issue.”

HPD said, there have been eight cases this year so far, compared to eight for 2022.

“Is four unusual in a month? Absolutely. Anything more than zero is too many,” said Chief Logan.

“That’s something the community should be aware of and something the department should be doing their best to correct,” Chin said.

This comes as October is domestic violence awareness month and experts said they are shocked by the arrests, but they aren’t surprised.

“I know and we all know that domestic violence happens and can happen in any neighborhood that we live in on Oahu or even statewide and nationwide,” said Monique Ibarra, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO.

HPD said, it does offer assistance like peer support, chaplain services, and police counseling that includes marriage counseling. The department also rolled out a new wellness app this month for officers and their spouses.

“How do we as an organization work towards that. How do we, one help our employees not be a perpetrator of domestic violence or become a victim,” Chief Logan said.

Anyone who needs help can call the DVAC hotline at 808-531-3771.