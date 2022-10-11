HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbing discovery on the Big Island was announced by police after they found a decomposed body inside a home in Mountain View.

According to Hawaii Police Department, they were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a foul odor coming within the the home at around 1:30 p.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

When officers arrived to the home on Lehua Street, the found the decomposed body on the floor of the residence.

Detectives said they suspect foul play is involved in the man’s death.

An autopsy to determine how he died, is scheduled for later this week.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov. The police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 is also available.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

