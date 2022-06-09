HONOLULU (KHON2) — Court documents stated that murder suspect Razi White has pleaded not guilty in the murder investigation of a Fort Street mall security guard.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night on May 3 when Michael Stubbs was hit in the head with a water flask while he was on the job at Pioneer Plaza. He was sent to the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center and later died on May 12.

On May 14, the Honolulu Police Department reported that White was charged with second-degree murder.

His bail was set at $500,000.