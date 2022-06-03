HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Honolulu police officer has been indicted on charges of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The alleged crimes took place while the suspect was still on the force.

Mason Jordan, 31, is accused of eight separate counts from the indictment.

3 counts Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Minor Victim 1)

2 counts Coercion and Enticement (Minor Victims 2, 3)

2 counts Sex Trafficking of a Child (Minor Victims 2, 3)

1 count Cyberstalking (Adult Female 1)

The investigation stemmed from a tip that Jordan allegedly took and used pictures of a minor to entice another through a social media account.

“We used a couple of different methods to actually identify who was the individual who was behind the Instagram account that was involved,” said Honolulu Security Investigations (HSI) Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John Tobon.

“The account was being utilized to reach out to minors to engage in conversations which eventually would turn explicit in nature.” John Tobon, HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge

According to Tobon, the allegations included Jordan having victims work as underage prostitutes. The charges cover the time period between July, 2016 and April, 2020.

Honolulu police confirmed Jordan was employed from 2013 to 2021. Jordan was arrested on Thursday, June 2 in New Mexico.

“The charges in this particular case are quite severe, and I think it’s because the behavior itself is actually quite heinous.” John Tobon, HSI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge

Tobon said officials are investigating whether other victims were involved.

“We do think that there could be other potential victims in this case, and as a result we’ve set up a hotline for potential victims to call,” Tobon said.

The number to the HSI hotline is (808)-532-3753.

Officials advise parents to stay on top of their child’s social media accounts and make sure they know what red flags to look out for.

“Probably the biggest one is if you do not know the person that is reaching out to you, that is sending you direct messages, that is commenting on your pictures, it’s probably best if you blocked those individuals,” Tobon said.

Jordan made his initial court appearance in New Mexico on Friday, June 2 and HSI said he will go through several more before being sent back to Hawaii.