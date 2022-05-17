HONOLULU (KHON2) – A former clerk at Kaua’i Police Department Records Division was indicted by a grand jury on Kauai.

The Hawai’i Attorney General Holly T. Shikada announced on Wednesday that Mikalynn Hiranaka was charged with computer fraud and theft in the first degree.

Hiranaka turned herself into KPD on May 12 and was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to court documents, Hiranaka “exerted unauthorized control” of over $20,000 worth of collected fee payments that belonged to the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center from March 1, 2017, to Oct. 16, 2019.

“We thank the Kaua‘i Police Department for bringing this matter to our attention and for their assistance in the investigation and prosecution of this matter. “Employees of government in the State of Hawai‘i, whether at the State or local level, are public servants who must be held accountable when they engage in misconduct. The Department of the Attorney General is dedicated to vigorously investigating and prosecuting such allegations to the full extent of the law.” HAWAI’I ATTORNEY GENERAL HOLLY T. SHIKADA

If found guilty, Hiranaka could face up to 10 to 20 years in prison and a fine of $25,000 to $50,000 for each charge.

Her first court date is set for May 24 at the Fifth Circuit in Lihue.

To view a copy of the indictment, click here.