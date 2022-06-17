HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keith Mitsuyoshi Kaneshiro turned himself in on Friday morning to the Federal Bureau of Investigation authorities.

Kaneshiro, a former Honolulu prosecuting attorney of the City and County of Honolulu. He was first elected as a public official in 2010. And was re-elected in 2012 and 2016 for four-year terms.

He was responsible for prosecuting violations of state criminal law in the District and Circuit Courts of the State of Hawaii, according to court documents.

There were others involved in the public scandal including Dennis Kuniyuki Mitsunaga, the former president and chief executive officer of Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc., Terri Ann Otani, a relative of Mitsunaga, corporate secretary and office manager of MAI.

MAI Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Aaron Shunichi Fujii, former MAI employee Chad Michael McDonald and an unindicted co-conspirator 1, aka CC-1, a former attorney licensed in Hawaii and California who was MAI’s legal representative in administrative, civil and criminal matters.

Court documents said L.J.M. a former resident of Honolulu was hired as a project architect at MAI in or about 1996.

In November of 2011, L.J.M. sent a letter to Mitsunaga voicing her disagreement with claims that he made about her.

That same day, Mitsunaga fired L.J.M. without an explanation. Then MAI, through CC-1, Otani, Fujii and others contested L.J.M’s request for unemployment benefits from the state, according to court documents.

However, even though L.J.M was eligible for unemployment benefits MAI appealed her request for benefits to Hawaii Circuit Court.

Then around Sept. 6, 2012, the Circuit Court affirmed the finding that L.J.M. was eligible for unemployment benefits.

Fujii filed a report with the Honolulu Police Department alleging that L.J.M. and a local Honolulu attorney, S.M. who had filed a lawsuit against MAI earlier in 2012 — had committed theft against MAI.

Court documents said the assigned HPD officer was largely unsuccessful in obtaining follow-up information from Fujii and others at MAI about the alleged theft.

After being treated unfairly, L.J.M. filed a lawsuit against MAI in the District Court on Aug. 20, 2012.

The lawsuit leads Mitsunaga and CC-1 to meet up with Kaneshiro and Kaneshiro’s executive assistant on Oct. 4, 2012, to attempt to persuade Kaneshiro to investigate and prosecute L.J.M., according to court documents.

According to court documents, MAI’s allegation against L.J.M was that she committed theft by billing time to MAI while working unauthorized side jobs and using MAI resources which consist of email and phone to work with the alleged unauthorized side jobs.