Former Honolulu city worker pleads guilty to bribery scheme

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former city worker has agreed to plead guilty to taking cash bribes from businesses in order to speed up their permitting process.

Court documents revealed Jennie Javonillo worked for the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) as a clerk, then as a building plans examiner between 2009 and September 2018.

Javonillo took several cash bribes from businesses to expedite the approval of their projects. To do so, she hosted meetings outside of DPP and used a personal cell phone to hide her plans, according to the court documents.

She and two other city workers were indicted in March 2021, and they plead not guilty. However, with this new plea agreement, the court will drop other charges against Javonillo when she is sentenced in June.