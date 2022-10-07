HONOLULU (KHON2) — Washington police said that evidence collected so far reveal that a former Big Island woman’s death was not a random incident.

The body of Brandy Ebanez, 34, was recovered in the Columbia River in Washington in September.

Ebanez’s sister Breeann said she moved to Washington in 2013 and leaves behind two daughters.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.