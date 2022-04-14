HONOLULU (KHON2) — J. Marte Martinez, a former Honolulu state public safety officer made her first court appearance on Thursday morning.
In court, Martinez acknowledged her charges and plead not guilty.
Martinez was arrested and charged April 7 with two counts of perjury, six counts of tampering with government records and six counts of unsworn falsification to authorities.
She posted bail at $11,000 and was released from police custody on Friday, April 8.
The next court date for Martinez is set for June 13, 2022.