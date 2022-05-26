HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday officials said a former Kauai County Councilman was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Court documents stated that 50-year-old Arthur Brun worked with others on Kauai to distribute substantial amounts of the drug methamphetamine.

Information presented at court said co-defendant Maluelue Umu was among the individuals who supplied Brun with methamphetamine. Umu is the leader of the United Samoan Organization gang that operates both inside and outside the prison system in the State of Hawaii.

The former council member was indicted with 11 other defendants on Nov. 11, 2021, after a massive drug sweep initiated by a narcotics investigation. All 12 defendants pled guilty to various charges.

As methamphetamine trafficking continues to plague Hawaii as one of the

worst crime problems in our state, the fact a publicly-elected official led a criminal

organization engaged in such activity magnifies the seriousness of this matter” United States Attorney Clare E. Connors.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Brun admitted on Oct. 29 that after he received a pound of methamphetamine from Umu, he was pulled over by Kauai Police Department personnel.

When Brun was stopped, the odor of narcotics in the vehicle alerted a narcotics detection canine.

Under the direction of federal investigators, a KPD lieutenant asked Brun to get out of his vehicle. When Brun refused the lieutenant reached into the vehicle to remove the keys from the ignition.

Documents continue to state that while the lieutenant’s arm and shoulder was inside the vehicle Brun drove off causing injury to the KPD personnel. Investigators then went after Brun on a high-speed chase before he was apprehended.

During the chase, Brun threw a pound of methamphetamine out of his vehicle. Federal investigators used a Title III wiretap on Brun’s cellphone to intercept instructions he gave to accomplices to retrieve the drug.

The former councilman is to serve time in prison for drug trafficking and assault of a federal law enforcement. He was also charged with witness tampering, evidence tampering and firearm offenses.

“The KPD and our federal partners will continue to identify, investigate, and bring to justice those persons responsible for distributing the illicit drugs that are causing addiction and suffering in too many homes across our community,” said KPD Todd Raybuck.